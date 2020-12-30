Biden names Hicks as first female deputy defense secretary

WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Kathleen Hicks to be his deputy defense secretary, making her the first woman to hold the position if she is confirmed by the Senate.

Hicks, who is leading the Biden's transition team at theDefense Department, is a former senior Pentagon official mostrecently at the Center for Strategic and International Studiesthink tank in Washington.

Earlier this month, Biden announced that he had picked retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw US forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary.

Austin, who would be the first Black US secretary of defense, was a surprise pick over Michele Flournoy, a former top Defense Department official who was considered the leading contender for the job. Flournoy would have been the first woman defense secretary.

In a statement, Biden announced Hicks as his nominee for the No. 2 Pentagon position and Colin Kahl, his former national security advisor, for the No. 3 post.