Biden orders flags to be flown at half mast in honour of Indianapolis shooting victims

WASHINGTON - All US flags will be flown at half-staff until April 20 out of respect for the victims of Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, the White House said in a statement.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana… I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, April 20, 2021," the statement said on Friday.

The White House explained that the order also applies to embassies, military bases and other US facilities around the world.

On Thursday night, several shootings occurred in Indianapolis and the one at the FedEx facility left eight people dead. The gunman reportedly took his own life before he could be apprehended by police, according to the authorities.

The order comes at a time when similar shootings around the United States have reignited the debate on gun control after Biden announced earlier this month that he would implement a package of executive orders to combat gun violence.