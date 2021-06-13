Biden welcomes new Israeli government, reaffirms security support

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States remained committed to Israel's security and would work with its new government after Israel's parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister on Sunday.

In a statement, Biden welcomed the new government coalition led by nationalist Naftali Bennett and sought to reaffirm U.S.-Israel ties.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations," Biden said.

“Israel has no betterfriend than the United States.”