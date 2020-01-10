Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown. File picture: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

New York - Comedian Bill Cosby is appealing a Pennsylvania court's ruling last month that upheld the 82-year-old's April 2018 sexual assault conviction, according to ABC News. Among the objections Cosby would like the state's Supreme Court to consider is that the case against the former actor went to trial despite an earlier agreement with prosecutors that it would not. Cosby's defense team also takes issues with a handful of witnesses who were allowed to testify against him.

The appeal was filed Thursday. Pennsylvania's State Superior Court upheld the 2018 decision on December 10. The state's Supreme Court is not obligated to hear Cosby's latest appeal

He could serve up to a decade behind bars. Cosby, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Presidential Medal of Freedom, will spend his remaining years as a registered sexual predator if his appeal is unsuccessful.

dpa