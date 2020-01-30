Egyptian showjumper and millionaire Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer is engaged to Egyptian showjumper and millionaire Nayel Nassar, Page Six online news publication reported. Jennifer, a medical student, posted a photo of herself with the equestrian, saying Nasser had swept her off her feet and she could not wait for them to spend the rest of their lives together, Page Six reported.

Gates senior, an American business magnate, software developer, investor, and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, seems impressed with the young Egyptian, calling him extraordinary as well as "compassionate, intelligent, hilarious, supportive and warm".

Jennifer Gates will likely never lack for money as, in addition to having a billonaire dad, the Federation Equestre Internationale says in 2013 her fiance Nassar rode his way to victory in the fourth-annual Zoetis $1 million Grand Prix at HITS Saugerties in New York.