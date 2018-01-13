Then-Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Mohamed bin Hammam arrives for an ethics hearing over alleged bribery during his campaign for the FIFA presidency in 2011. Picture: Steffen Schmidt/Keystone via AP

Berlin - Disgraced former senior FIFA official Mohamed Bin Hammam has confirmed receiving 6.7 million euros (7.3 million dollars) in a payment which has been linked to the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany, a German broadcaster reports.

However, the former vice-president of football's governing body has denied involvement in any bribery in connection with the payment, according to a report to be broadcast Sunday in ZDF's "Sportreportage" programme.

In the exclusive ZDF interview, Bin Hammam said: "The 6.7 million euros have gone into my account, yes. But I would like to know why Germany should have bribed me for something they have already received.

"The sum was received after the (2000) World Cup award on my account."

Asked if he knew why he received a payment from Germany, he replied: "I do not know. No, of course I know, but excuse me - it's only you who cares, no one else."

The Qatar businessmen also said corruption allegations linked to the controversial award of Qatar as 2022 World Cup host did not concern him.

"They do not affect me all. These are just allegations and remain allegations," he said.

Bin Hammam, who was banned from football for life in 2011 in connection with vote-buying allegations around the FIFA presidential elections, is seen as a key figure in the 2006 World Cup affair.

In 2002, the sum was transferred from an account controlled by World Cup organizing committee chief Franz Beckenbauer and his now deceased manager Robert Schwan via Switzerland to a company controlled by Bin Hammam.

Shortly afterwards Beckenbauer received a similar sum from former Adidas boss Robert Louis-Dreyfus.

A 6.7-million-euro payment was then sent three years later by the German Football Federation DFB to FIFA, declared as a contribution for a cultural event which never took place. Investigators believe this was a hidden repayment via FIFA to Louis-Dreyfus.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel told Sport Bild last month he was aiming for a personal meeting with Bin Hammam in Qatar to discuss the payment. However, he had received no response to a request for a meeting made to Bin Hammam's lawyer's office.

Beckenbauer has rejected any bribes were paid in connection with the 2006 World Cup and argued that Germany's World Cup organizers wanted to secure the payment of an organizational cost subsidy from FIFA - a claim which has been denied by former FIFA president Joseph Blatter.

Swiss prosecutors opened criminal proceedings on November 6, 2015 against Beckenbauer and former senior German football federation officials Wolfgang Niersbach, Theo Zwanziger and Horst R Schmidt.

German prosecuting authorities in November 2015 separately opened an investigation on "suspicion of tax evasion in a particularly severe case" into senior DFB officials in connection with the payment.

dpa