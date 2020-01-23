WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism," in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have US citizenship.
Applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the US primarily to give birth, according to the rules in the Federal Register. It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are traveling to the U.S. because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment and must prove they have the money to pay for it - including transportation and living expenses.
The practice of traveling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.
The State Department "does not believe that visiting the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States - an activity commonly referred to as ‘birth tourism’ - is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature," according to the new rules, which take effect Friday.
While the new rules deal specifically with birth tourism, the Trump administration also has turned away pregnant women coming over the US-Mexico border as part of a broader immigration crackdown. Those women were initially part of a “vulnerable” group that included others like small children who were allowed in, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers have been returned over the border to wait out their cases in Mexico.