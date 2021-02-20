Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

SINGAPORE - Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalisation cross $1 trillion a day earlier.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56 620 (R830 040), taking its weekly gain to 18%. It has surged more than 92% this year.

Bitcoin's gains have been fuelled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62, (R29 915.48) for a weekly gain of about 12%.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.