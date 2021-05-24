Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head in London

Pretoria - British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in London, her political party said.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition,” Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a statement

TTIP said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday after numerous death threats.

TTIP said Sasha, 27, has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community.

“Sasha is also a mother of three and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community. Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones,” TTIP said.

“I promise you, I don’t threaten. Come out there-let’s live through the promise”



BLM leader Sasha Johnson was controversial not just for her political activism, but for her confrontations with others as well. The woman was severely injured in a shooting. pic.twitter.com/p3fnFXkc9d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

Imarn Ayton, a friend of Johnson's, told the BBC that doctors had carried out surgery on her fellow activist, which had gone well and she was now with her parents.

She explained to the British broadcaster that Johnson had been at a party when she was injured, but she did not believe she was the intended victim.

"As far as I am aware… this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism," Ayton was quoted as saying.

CNN said detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) were investigating and looking to speak to anyone who was at the party in the Consort Road area of London.

"A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting," Detective Chief Inspector Jim Tele was quoted as saying.

According to CNN, Tele said they needed the public's help and urged people to come forward if they had witnessed or heard information about the incident.

African News Agency (ANA)