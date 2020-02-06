Syria's air defence missile, responding to a missile strike, is seen in the sky over Damascus. File picture: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua

Damascus – A Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday that several explosions had been heard in Damascus, while Syrian media said that the national air defence systems were repelling a missile attack. The state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster was the first one, which reported about the attack, while the SANA news agency later specified that it was being carried out by Israel.

According to SANA, the Syrian air defense systems managed to down the majority of the fired missiles The attack was reportedly launched from the Golan Heights, which have been occupied by Israel since 1967​​​.

Israel often carries out airstrikes and missile attacks on Syria to fight what it describes as terrorist and Iranian presence in the Arab Republic. In mid-January, Israeli planes carried out an attack on the T-4 airbase in Syria’s Homs Province, causing some material damage.

Sputnik