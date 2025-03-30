Boao Forum 2025: Annual conference about to kick off with a highlight in cooperation amid uncertainties

The annual Boao Forum for Asia kicks off on Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan. With a theme of "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future," participants are expected to discuss hot issues around globalization amid political and economic uncertainties. Chen Tong reports.

CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "What do you expect at this year's Boao Forum for Asia?" How to build trust? How to rebalance globalization? How to accelerate sustainable development? How to strengthen an AI application? CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "All these questions will be answered at Boao."

Founded in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia aims to promote regional economic integration and bring Asian countries closer to their development goals. CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "The population of Asia accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's population – a vast majority of Asian countries are developing economies. Voices from these countries matter on the global stage." And hearing these voices has become more critical.