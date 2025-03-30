Boao Forum 2025: Annual conference about to kick off with a highlight in cooperation amid uncertainties

The annual Boao Forum for Asia kicks off on Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan. With a theme of "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future," participants are expected to discuss hot issues around globalization amid political and economic uncertainties.
Chen Tong reports.
CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "What do you expect at this year's Boao Forum for Asia?"
How to build trust? How to rebalance globalization? How to accelerate sustainable development? How to strengthen an AI application?
CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "All these questions will be answered at Boao."
Founded in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia aims to promote regional economic integration and bring Asian countries closer to their development goals.
CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "The population of Asia accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's population – a vast majority of Asian countries are developing economies. Voices from these countries matter on the global stage."
And hearing these voices has become more critical.
CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "Economic uncertainties, political tensions and climate change – all these are making cooperation more important. China has pledged to further open up for cooperation."
Premier Li Qiang said at the China Development Forum in Beijing that China has always been putting globalization at the top of its agenda and will firmly promote cooperation to welcome more foreign investments.
CHEN TONG Boao, Hainan Province "Heads of international and regional organizations, officials, entrepreneurs, and renowned experts and scholars have confirmed their participation in the conference. How Asia will shape the future of the world? We'll get the answers at Boao this week. Chen Tong, CGTN, Boao, Hainan Province."