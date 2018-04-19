An ethnic-Rohingya man, centre, is assisted by a paramedic after a group of Rohingya Muslims was brought ashore in Bireuen, Aceh province, Indonesia. Picture: Zik Maulana/AP

Jakarta - A wooden boat carrying 76 members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority ran aground in Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday, an official said.

The boat landed on the coast of Bireuen district after drifting aimlessly at sea, according to deputy district chief Muzakkar Gani.

The Rohingya had set sail nine days ago en route to Thailand, he said, citing information from the crew.

"They looked extremely hungry and some of them are sick," he said, adding that locals had given them food.

More than 300 Rohingya landed in Aceh in 2015 as tens of thousands fled Myanmar by sea following an outbreak of violence in their country.

Most of those who were stranded in Indonesia have since fled to Malaysia, officials said.

In a recent wave of unrest, more than 700 000 Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since August following what the United Nations described as "ethnic cleansing."

dpa