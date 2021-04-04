Bodies of 3 Lebanese sisters reported missing wash up in Syria

Beirut, Lebanon - The bodies of three sisters missing in Lebanon have washed up on a Syrian beach and a probe is underway to determine how they drowned, a Lebanese security official said Sunday.

The sisters went missing from a village in northern Lebanon on Monday, said the official, adding that Syrian authorities found their bodies on Friday.

Their bodies had likely been transported by the current north into Syrian waters, he added.

State news agency SANA said the Lebanese foreign ministry had reached out to authorities in Damascus "to verify their identity".

The Syrian interior ministry said Saturday it had found "three young women appearing to be in their twenties or thirties" washed up on a beach in the coastal port city of Tartus.