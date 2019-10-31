Phnom Penh — The body of a British backpacker missing for more than a week in Cambodia was found at sea Thursday dozens of kilometres from the island where she disappeared, officials said.
The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin, said the body of 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge was discovered in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Rong, where she disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23.
It was found near another island, Koh Chhlam, close to Cambodia's maritime border with Thailand.
The Facebook page of Cambodia's deputy navy chief also reported the discovery.
Authorities had launched an intensive land, air and sea search on and around Koh Rong, joined by members of the missing woman's family who came after learning she was lost.