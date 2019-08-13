Family members gather to see the body of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban. Photo: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters.

Kuala Lumpur - The body of Nora Anne Quoirin, the Irish-French teen whose disappearance from a Malaysian resort on August 4 prompted a nationwide search, was found on Tuesday. Quoirin, who lives in London, was reported missing from her hotel room by her family ten days ago at Dusun Resort in the south-western state of Negeri Sembilan, about 80 kilometres from the capital Kuala Lumpur.

"The family has been brought here to identify the body that was found earlier today, and the family has confirmed that the body is Nora Anne," Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters outside the forensics department of Seremban hospital.

The body was found in a hilly area in a ravine about 2.5 kilometres from the resort in the early afternoon and subsequently taken to Seremban hospital by helicopter.

Mohamed said Quoirin was "not in any clothing" when her body was discovered by a member of the search and rescue team.

The police chief refused to answer questions about injuries on the body, saying that it they would have to wait for the result of the post-mortem before determining whether criminal elements were involved.

The results of the post-mortem are expected on Wednesday, the police chief said.

The discovery of Quoirin's body concludes a frantic ten-day search that involved aboriginal tribe members, local volunteers, hundreds of firemen and police forces from Malaysia, Ireland, the UK and France.

The discovery comes one day after Quoirin's parents offered a reward of 50,000 ringgit (12,000 dollars) for information that would lead police to find her. The money had been donated by an anonymous Belfast-based businessman, a statement released late Monday said.

The girl's disappearance had baffled investigators, who had initially struggled to find concrete evidence pointing to her potential whereabouts despite expanding the search to surrounding creeks and valleys and deploying sniffer dogs to pick up her scent.

The search for the teen was hampered by the fact that she suffers from holoprosencephaly, a disorder that causes learning and developmental disabilities.

Photos of the girl had been circulated on social media as well as in towns and villages near the resort.

The search and rescue operations also involved playing a recording of her mother's voice in the dense thickets of the resort in the hopes that Quoirin would recognize her voice.

Quoirin lived with her family in London but carried dual Irish and French citizenship.

dpa