Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya

Johannesburg – The body of a man who fell out of a Kenya Airways flight over London in June has been identified and is at a mortuary in the British capital awaiting the conclusion of investigations before a file is submitted to a South West London coroner and an inquest held. On June 30, the stowaway fell from Kenya Airways flight KQ 100 that had left Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before landing in a residential garden. The body was traced to the undercarriage of the Kenyan plane, the Daily Nation reported.

Following investigations by Sky TV, the stowaway has been preliminarily identified as Paul Manyasi, a worker at Colnet cleaning company at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Last month London Metropolitan police released an e-fit photo of the stowaway hoping to have him identified and his family informed. Also released were images of his belongings, among them a Sh20 coin, a bag and a bottle.

An investigative journalist from Sky TV then headed to Western Kenya, carrying the e-fit photo and images of Manyasi’s personal belongings which were found in the landing gear of the plane to try and trace his family before meeting with Isaac Manyasi, the dead man’s father.