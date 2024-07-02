Boeing Starliner stuck in space, astronauts in limbo

Technical glitches with the Boeing Starliner that launched on June 5 have left two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, in limbo onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Astronauts Wilmore and Williams launched onboard the Starliner on June 5 for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission to the ISS.

Technical glitches with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft have left two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, in limbo onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Image: Graphic News As Starliner approached the space station a day after launch, five of the capsule’s 28 thrusters failed during docking. Four thrusters restarted, and the one faulty thruster has been turned off. Starliner already had one small helium leak when it blasted into orbit, but four more sprung up during the flight. Helium is used to pressurize fuel for the thrusters. On Friday (June 28), NASA said the astronauts were safe and would not set a return date.

“We’re not in any rush to come home,” said NASA’s commercial crew program manager Steve Stich. Stich added that Starliner is designed for a mission of up to 210 days and that the rest of the capsule’s systems are “working well”. For now, the astronauts remain safe despite being temporarily marooned on the orbital outpost. Calypso’s technical issues “seem fairly minor,” said Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut who spent more than half a year at the ISS in 2004–2005.

“Butch and Suni can stay onboard ISS almost indefinitely if needed, so they are in no danger.” In addition to the previously known helium leak, during Calypso’s flight to the ISS mission, controllers found that the spacecraft’s propulsion system had sprung four more, Scientific American reported. The inert gas is used to push propellant to the spacecraft’s reaction control system (RCS) thrusters, which are crucial for small, fine-tuned maneuvers. Losing enough helium could render them useless. Subsequent tests have revealed the leaks to be small, however, and Starliner carries enough helium to make this a minimal concern. The spacecraft also has stronger engines with plenty of thrust for major maneuvers—such as deorbiting back to Earth.