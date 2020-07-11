Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Mumbai - Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. On a Twitter post, the actor confirmed that he has tested Covid-19 positive. "I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan. Further details are awaited. The 77-year-old actor was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Screengrab from Twitter

His upcoming films are "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra". He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati". Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in "Badla" last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."

Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sending you tons of love and best wishes... Please take care... you ll be okay very soon!"

"Get well soon sir," wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues alike late on Saturday night.

IANS

