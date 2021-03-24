Bomb squad called in after suspicious package found at Queen's Scottish residence

A man has been arrested after a suspicious-looking package was found at the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh. A bomb disposal team was called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday night and a 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item. "Following examination by explosive ordnance disposal, it was made safe. "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

The Queen uses Holyroodhouse for official and state entertaining, and she is typically there at the beginning of each summer.

However, when the Queen or other members of the royal family aren't present, the property is opened up to the public.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Prince Philip returned home to Windsor Castle following a month-long stay in hospital.

The 99-year-old royal was reunited with the Queen after being admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in central London on 16 February.

The Duke of Edinburgh was said to be in good spirits at the time, having undergone a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Buckingham Palace said the duke - who retired from royal duties in 2017 - was discharged "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition".

The statement added: "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him... and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

The Queen and Prince Philip have spent the current lockdown at Windsor Castle and the couple received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January.

BANG SHOWBIZ