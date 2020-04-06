Boris Johnson in intensive care as Covid-19 symptoms worsen
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise, Downing Street said.
Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government had earlier said he was in good spirits and still in charge.
"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," a spokesman for his office said.
"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."
Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26.
Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care is leading all the major US news sites pic.twitter.com/Mmw7a58xBQ— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) April 6, 2020
Desperately worrying news tonight. To @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds all our heartfelt good wishes.— Jackson Carlaw MSP (@Jackson_Carlaw) April 6, 2020
And our thanks to all in the #NHS tending to the PM and so many others across the country tonight.
The whole country is behind you #BorisJohnson 💪🏻 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/XJkUUUy3o0— Ryan Swain (@ryanpaulswain) April 6, 2020
Miles apart politically but as one human to another am sorry to hear latest reports of Boris Johnson's worsening condition and wish him a speedy recovery to good health— Deidre Brock (@DeidreBrock) April 6, 2020
Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kate Holton, William James, Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Howcroft, Paul Sandle and Costas PitasReuters