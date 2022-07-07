Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader today

Boris Johnson arrives at Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, after attending his daughter's graduation ceremony at St Andrews University. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Published 1h ago

London - Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday but will continue as Prime Minister until later this year.

A Conservative leadership race will take place soon and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October, the BBC reported.

The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson.

Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also stepped down

IANS

