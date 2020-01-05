Rustenburg -The body of a 10-year-old boy was on Sunday retrieved from the Koekemoer Spruit in Khuma, near Klerksdorp, North West police said.
Provincial police spokesperson, brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Simphiwe Tshabalala allegedly drowned on Saturday.
"It is alleged that Simphiwe Tshabalala was playing with friends at Malekutu Bridge in Khuma when they decided to swim in the Koekemoer Spruit. It was at that point that Simphiwe disappeared under the strong current," said Mokgwabone.
"Police divers were summoned and started searching for Simphiwe. The search, which was temporarily stopped in the evening, continued [on Sunday morning]. Consequently, Simphiwe’s body was recovered at about 10am, more than a kilometre away from where he allegedly drowned," he said.
An inquest docket was opened for investigation.