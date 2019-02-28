London - A boy of 12 raped his six-year-old sister while trying to recreate a sex scene he had seen in the violent video game Grand Theft Auto, a court heard.

He carried out the attack in the living room and bedroom of their family home while adults were in another room or asleep.

The girl was raped on a number of occasions, including on Christmas Day, the court was told.

One incident began after the boy watched footage of a sexual act in the game Grand Theft Auto, which is rated an 18 and in which players can pick up prostitutes.

He then decided to recreate it with his six-year-old sister while another younger sibling was still in the room. Swindon Youth Court heard that he had also watched pornography.

The boy, now 13, admitted three counts of rape and one of inciting the girl to engage in sexual activity. His mother held his hand and appeared close to tears as graphic details of the charges were read out.

But he smiled and chuckled when the judge talked to him about football. Prosecutor Russell Pyne said: ‘The victim confided in a school friend about what her brother made her do, which he called special bundles and snuggles.

‘Her friend told a teacher, who said that the girl had seemed withdrawn and quiet up until then but became a lot happier after telling her about it.’ The boy initially denied the offences when questioned by police. Mr Pyne added: ‘He had been watching sex acts in porn and wanted to see what it was like for himself.’

The boy, who is from Swindon but cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a 12-month referral order and was put on the sex offenders’ register for two-and-a-half years.

If he completes the order in the out-of-town therapeutic facility where he currently lives, the four charges will be considered ‘spent’.

Although they will stay on his record, he will not, in most cases, have to disclose them to employers or insurers. He will have to disclose them for an enhanced criminal record check, required if he wants to work with children.

The judge asked what he would do if he had the opportunity to commit his crimes again. The teenager replied: ‘I would stop myself, I have learned that it’s wrong.’

The boy’s mother said: ‘My daughter used to be very sad about it all because she worried this was her fault, but she’s come on leaps and bounds. She’s a very strong girl and there’s not an ounce of sadness in her now. I’m so proud of her.’

Daily Mail