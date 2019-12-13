File picture: Pexels

New York - New York City police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a college student in a city park this week, local media reported on Friday. Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times with a knife on Wednesday evening during a robbery while walking through Morningside Park near her school, Barnard College, in upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

She was able to stagger out of the park to seek help at a nearby school security booth, and was declared dead at a hospital. She was completing her first semester at the women-only college after leaving her home in Charlottesville, Virginia, to move to the city.

Police found the 13-year-old boy on Thursday while canvassing a building lobby nearby, television station CBS2, reported, citing unnamed police officials. His clothes matched the description of the suspect, and he was found carrying a knife, the station reported.

CBS2 and other local news channels reported that the boy, whose name has not been disclosed, confessed to police that he and two friends tried to rob Majors and stabbed her.