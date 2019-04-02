Picture: wsyperek / Pixabay

London - A seven-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in a pub garden, police said on Monday. Harvey Tyrrell was said to be trying to climb over a fence to retrieve a lost football when tragedy struck.

An inquest into the youngster’s death heard that Harvey arrived at the pub with his parents and was playing with another child. According to a witness, he stood on what was described as a "posh garden light" and grabbed a railing above his head.

He then appeared to "tighten up" and "straightened up" before letting go and falling to the floor and under a bench. The other child’s father said he felt an "electrical surge" when Harvey grabbed the railing.

Police and paramedics were called at 5.20pm. Harvey’s father Lewis Tyrrell, 39, battled to save his life but the youngster was unresponsive. Harvey, who relatives described as "the sweetest, kindest little boy", was pronounced dead in hospital just over an hour later.

Witnesses initially reported that he had tripped and hit his head in the beer garden of the King Harold pub in Romford, east London.

But after a post-mortem examination the cause of death was confirmed to be electrocution.

Two men, aged 70 and 72, have been interviewed under caution, and a file of evidence passed to prosecutors. An inquest into Harvey’s death was opened and adjourned at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court in east London on September 21 last year, the Romford Recorder reported.

Mr Tyrrell, a scaffolder, and Harvey’s mother Danielle, 30, met police officers on Monday, according to a relative.

Family friends paid tribute to Harvey in a JustGiving page that raised more than £25 000 to help cover funeral costs.

Francesca Piccolo said: "Harvey was a beautiful, happy and healthy seven-year-old boy. Who loved his football just like any other boy his age. Harvey had a tragic accident and sadly passed away, leaving his mum, dad and family completely heartbroken.

"The paramedics tried to help resuscitate Harvey for over an hour but he had already been taken by the angels."

Harvey’s aunt, Barbara Way, wrote beneath a photo of Harvey: "We saw this photo and said he would break someone’s heart one day with those looks. Little did we know that it would be everyone’s hearts that are now broken."

After the accident on September 11 last year flowers and a teddy bear with a note saying "we love you Harvey" were left at the door of the pub – now known as The Harold. On Monday, one of the pub’s manager’s claimed the business had recently changed ownership.

It was previously owned by businessman David Bearman, 71, who apparently agreed to buy the pub as part of a bet in November, 2006.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Detectives from the East Area Command Unit continue to investigate the death of a seven-year-old-boy in Romford.

"A special post-mortem took place on Thursday, 13 September at St Thomas’ Hospital. The cause of death has now been confirmed as electrocution.

"Two people have been interviewed under caution in relation to the investigation into Harvey’s death. A 70-year-old man was interviewed on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. A 72-year-old man was interviewed under caution on Friday, 11 January 2019.

They added: "A file on the incident has now been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service."

The inquest hearing into Harvey’s death is expected to resume this week.

Daily Mail