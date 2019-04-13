File picture: Pixabay

London - The tattooed boyfriend of a former private schoolgirl is facing a murder charge after her body was found in a Swiss hotel.

Marc Schatzle, 29, who calls himself ‘Marc Dirtywhite’, claimed Anna Florence Reed, 22, died as the result of a ‘sex game gone wrong’. Swiss police on Friday said he had been formally accused of intentional murder.

The muscular father of two, who has the word ‘warrior’ tattooed over his left eye, was arrested on Tuesday after Miss Reed, from Harrogate, north Yorkshire, was found dead at Hotel La Palma au Lac, a four-star lakeside hotel in Locarno, at the foot of the Alps.

Miss Reed, a former pupil at £14,000-a-year Ashville College, had moved to Berlin after finishing her A-levels. German-born Schatzle is said to have spent the past few years working as a bouncer in various pubs and nightclubs on the Swiss-German border.

A source told Swiss newspaper Blick: ‘He had a problem with alcohol and cocaine. Nobody knows how he could afford all the travel.’ But last night the mother of Schatzle’s two children defended him. Michele Bochsler said: ‘He’s no murderer.’

