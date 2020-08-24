Brazilian congresswoman charged with her pastor husband’s ’execution’

Rio de Janeiro - Brazilian Congresswoman Flordelis de Souza was charged with ordering the execution of her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo, who was shot more than 30 times at their home in June 2019, according to a police statement on Monday.

The Rio de Janeiro state police said a total of 11 people have been charged in connection with the crime.

Souza did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email. Her office's telephone number was not answered.

As part of the probe, on Monday the police served nine arrest warrants and 14 search warrants in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, São Gonçalo and Brasília, where the congresswoman has an apartment.

Police said Souza's motive was "a struggle for power and her financial emancipation."