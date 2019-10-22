BRASILIA - President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would rather his son Eduardo stayed in Brazil to deal with a crisis in the government's right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL) instead of becoming Brazil's ambassador in Washington.
"Obviously this will have to be decided in the coming days, perhaps before I return to Brazil, whether he wants his name submitted to the Senate for the embassy or not," Bolsonaro told reporters in Tokyo where he is on an official visit.
"In my opinion, (the best) is that he stays in Brazil... to pacify his party and pick up the pieces so to speak," President Bolsonaro said.
His son's name has yet to be submitted to the Senate for approval as ambassador to Washington and a recent political storm surrounding the PSL has likely reduced his chances of being confirmed.
Bolsonaro said he would consider appointing Nestor Foster, currently Brazil's charge d'affaires in Washington, in place of Eduardo.