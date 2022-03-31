Breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia says it has no plans to join ’strategic partner’ Russia

REUTERS – Moscow recognised both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent regions after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008. It stationed thousands of troops in both areas and has provided them with extensive financial support. "Russia is our strategic partner, a dear and close state, but we in the republic (of Abkhazia) have no intention of joining the Russian Federation," parliamentary speaker Valery Kvarchia told Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

Another official from Abkhazia, security council secretary Sergei Shamba, told TASS news agency that the region supported South Ossetia's aspirations, but that it didn’t share its goal to join Russia. South Ossetia plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia after a regional election scheduled to take place on April 10, RIA news agency reported. Moscow has used diplomatic recognition as an instrument to maintain an armed presence in breakaway regions of the former Soviet Union that it sees as part of its sphere of influence.

