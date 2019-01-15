In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is congratulated by a Conservative MP at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019. British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to reject the EU divorce deal struck between London and Brussels. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

London - British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to reject the EU divorce deal struck between London and Brussels, in a historic vote that leaves Brexit hanging in the balance. MPs in parliament's lower House of Commons voted by 432 to 202 to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement with the EU.

"The house has spoken and the government will listen," May said, immediately after the vote.

"It is clear that the house does not support this deal but tonight's vote tells us nothing about what it does support.

"Nothing about how, or even if, it intends to honour the decision" taken by the British people to leave the European Union, she said.

"Listen to the British people, who want this issue settled," said May.

May meanwhile, is set to face a vote of no confidence following the historic defeat in parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main Labour opposition party, submitted the motion saying the government had suffered a "catastrophic" defeat.

AFP