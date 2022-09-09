BREAKING: King Charles pledges to give lifelong service to the people in first speech as monarch

In a pre-recorded speech from Buckingham Palace in the UK, King Charles, who looked rather tired, spoke to the nation, dressed in a black suit and a checkered handkerchief. "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the king said.

VIDEO REPLAY: King Charles addresses the UK for his first time as monarch https://t.co/MF8YxI2wiS — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2022 "And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life." Britain's King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his address, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained, Reuters writes. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said.

The king yesterday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana had previously held. "With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said. Speaking next about his mother's upcoming funeral, the king said: "In a little over a week's time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example. "On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. "They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express."

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. "May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

Service of Remembrance at St Pauls Cathedral A service of remembrance is about to begin at St Paul's Cathedral in London for Queen Elizabeth II. High-profile mourners – including Prime Minister Liz Truss, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan – have all taken their seats ahead of the start at 6pm.

Some 2 000 members of the public – many dressed in casual clothes and some carrying babies in slings – are attending the service of prayer and reflection. According to Sky News, gun salutes were fired around the country for each of the 96 years of the Queen's life at 1pm today. The salutes were fired from historic locations including Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and the Tower of London.

The Army also paid tribute to the Queen with a gun salute at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. King Charles held his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace shortly after 4pm. Speaking on Thursday evening, he said of his bereavement: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.