BREAKING NEWS: Iran launches missile attack on Israel in retaliation for assassinations

Israel's airspace has been closed, with all air traffic halted at Ben Gurion International Airport following a series of missile strikes launched by Iran on Tuesday. A spokesman for the airport told AFP that "there are currently no take-offs and landings," as explosions were reported across the country, including in Jerusalem.

The missile attacks, according to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, are a direct response to the recent assassinations of key figures in Hezbollah and Hamas. The Guards, in a statement published by the Fars news agency, claimed responsibility for the strikes, stating that they were "in response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan." They further declared that their targets included "the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)."