Tuesday, October 1, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Iran launches missile attack on Israel in retaliation for assassinations

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. - Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on October 1, the military said, a day after the army launched ground operations into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. Sirens sounded in central Israel, the military said, without providing details of the areas that were affected. Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP

Published 1h ago

Israel's airspace has been closed, with all air traffic halted at Ben Gurion International Airport following a series of missile strikes launched by Iran on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the airport told AFP that "there are currently no take-offs and landings," as explosions were reported across the country, including in Jerusalem.

The missile attacks, according to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, are a direct response to the recent assassinations of key figures in Hezbollah and Hamas.

The Guards, in a statement published by the Fars news agency, claimed responsibility for the strikes, stating that they were "in response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan."

They further declared that their targets included "the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)."

The Israeli army confirmed that the missile barrage was ongoing, issuing a statement urging citizens to take shelter. "Iran's attack is continuing. You are requested to remain in a protected space until further notice. The explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles," the statement read.

This escalation follows days of heightened tensions after the deaths of key figures in the region’s complex geopolitical landscape, further fuelling the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant groups.

AFP

