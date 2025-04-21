BREAKING NEWS | Pope Francis has died

Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement. "This morning at 7:35 am the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Pope’s Final Easter Sunday Message On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis called for freedom of thought and tolerance in his Easter Sunday address, as the weakened pontiff delighted the crowds of Catholic faithful by making a much hoped-for holiday appearance, even circling St Peter's Square in his popemobile. "Happy Easter," said the 88-year-old Argentine pope in a weak voice from his wheelchair on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, to the great joy of the crowd in the flower-filled square below. The pope's convalescence from pneumonia has kept him away from most Holy Week events but Francis made a major effort on Sunday, waving at the crowd and blessing babies from his popemobile for nearly 15 minutes despite appearing listless.

After giving his Easter greetings to the crowd, estimated at more than 35,000 people, from the basilica's balcony, Francis delegated the reading of his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") benediction to an associate. "There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others," read his speech, which also condemned "worrisome" anti-Semitism, and the "dramatic and deplorable" situation in Gaza. With his health still delicate following five weeks in hospital for pneumonia in both lungs, it had not been certain whether the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics would be present, or if so, in what capacity.