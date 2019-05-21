Britain's Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle, England. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA via AP

London - Nigel Farage said he would press charges last night after becoming the latest pro-Brexit politician to be ‘milkshaked’. A protester was arrested on suspicion of common assault after the Brexit Party leader had a £5.25 Five Guys milkshake thrown over him while on a walkabout.

It came as the Electoral Commission said it would attend the offices of Mr Farage’s party to ‘review its systems’ after Gordon Brown urged the watchdog to investigate concerns over the legality of its funding.

The former prime minister said democracy would be undermined if payments to the Brexit Party were not declared.

But during a walkabout in Newcastle, Mr Farage hit back, suggesting Mr Brown was a ‘conspiracy theorist’ doing his utmost to ‘delegitimise what is the fastest-growing political movement this country has ever seen’. Moments later, he was hit by the milkshake.

Mr Farage criticised his own security guards for the attack. He said ‘complete failure’ and ‘I could have spotted that a mile off’ as he was ushered away by security.

An empty Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake cup was left on the ground.

Police arrested Paul Crowther, 32, from the village of Throckley near Newcastle.

He told reporters: "The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

Of his milkshake, he said ruefully: "I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose."

Mr Farage became the latest European elections candidate to fall victim to a milkshake protest. Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson have suffered similar attacks.

The Brexit Party leader tweeted on Monday: "Sadly, some Remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible."

Daily Mail