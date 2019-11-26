London - Born in South Africa in 1956, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said growing up under apartheid gave him an early understanding of the dangers of division and inequality.
His father Lionel, also a rabbi, preached against the apartheid system and visited political prisoners held on Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was jailed.
His mother led the country’s only training college for black pre-school teachers.
Since his own appointment as Britain’s Chief Rabbi, he has appealed for greater unity within the Jewish community and between different faiths.