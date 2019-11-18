London - Britain’s first gay fathers have ended their 32-year relationship – after one fell ‘head over heels’ for their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who is half his age.
Millionaires Barrie, 50, and Tony Drewitt-Barlow, 55, made history in 1999 when a surrogate gave birth to their twins Saffron and Aspen and they became the first same-sex couple to be formally registered as parents.
But now the couple have split after Barrie started seeing his 25-year-old assistant Scott Hutchison – who once dated 19-year-old daughter Saffron – nine months ago.
Remarkably, both Tony and Saffron are said to have given the new couple their blessing and all three men are happily living under one roof, the Sun on Sunday reported.
The fathers from Essex – who went on to have three more children – are now worth £40million and live in a £6million ten-bedroom mansion in Florida. They claim to live as "Dad, Daddy and stepdad" to the five children in what they describe as "a very 21st century family set-up".