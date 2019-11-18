Britain's first gay dads split after one falls for daughter's ex-boyfriend









File picture: Pexels London - Britain’s first gay fathers have ended their 32-year relationship – after one fell ‘head over heels’ for their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who is half his age. Millionaires Barrie, 50, and Tony Drewitt-Barlow, 55, made history in 1999 when a surrogate gave birth to their twins Saffron and Aspen and they became the first same-sex couple to be formally registered as parents. But now the couple have split after Barrie started seeing his 25-year-old assistant Scott Hutchison – who once dated 19-year-old daughter Saffron – nine months ago. Remarkably, both Tony and Saffron are said to have given the new couple their blessing and all three men are happily living under one roof, the Sun on Sunday reported. The fathers from Essex – who went on to have three more children – are now worth £40million and live in a £6million ten-bedroom mansion in Florida. They claim to live as "Dad, Daddy and stepdad" to the five children in what they describe as "a very 21st century family set-up".

Barrie told the Sun on Sunday: "I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same. I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony and half my age.

"But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott."

He added: "I’m not having a mid-life crisis. If I was having one I’d buy myself a Porsche 911. This is the real deal." The millionaires, who made their fortune through ventures including a surrogacy agency and medical research firm, became civil partners in 2006 and married in 2014.

Barrie said they "slid into a platonic relationship" after Tony was diagnosed with cancer in 2006. He said Mr Hutchison, his PA of seven years, became a "shoulder to cry on" when Tony, who is now in remission, was in hospital during treatment last year. He said: "I love Tony more than anyone. He’s my true love. I will never not adore him. But somewhere along the way we turned from lovers to friends."

Mr Hutchison, who is bi-sexual, said he and Saffron never had a sexual relationship. He added: "Saffron is one of the best friends I could have asked for. She and I are so close. She understands everything."

Daily Mail