Britain’s Prince Harry, wife Meghan head to Scotland to be with queen

All of Queen Elizabeth’s four children, including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward, are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the queen’s ill health. Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and has recommended that the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, citing a Reuters report.

Queen Elizabeth remains at her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, the palace said. A palace source said immediate members had been informed. Britain’s Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Balmoral Castle following news that doctors were concerned for the queen’s health. “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral,” a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source confirmed William’s movements. Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth’s health had declined. “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” he said in a statement.

