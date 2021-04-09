Britain’s Prince Philip has died aged 99

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

London - Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Buckingham Palace shared the news with the world on social media. Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Philip had been admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 after complaining of feeling unwell and was then transferred to St Bart’s Hospital two weeks later to receive treatment for his heart condition.

He was released from hospital in March 16 and was reported by the Palace to be in "good spirits" and "comfortable".

Philip passed away just a few months before his 100th birthday on June 10 on which, according to protocol, he would have received a telegram from his wife Queen Elizabeth, 94, congratulating him on reaching the incredible milestone.

Philip and the queen married on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey and he dedicated his life to supporting his spouse in her duties as well as being one of the hardest working members of the British Royal Family.

He retired from his public duties at the age of 96 in 2017 but on occasions he still did carry out visits and engagements when necessary.

In recent years, Philip has suffered numerous health problems, and he was hospitalised before Christmas 2019 following a fall. Earlier that year, in January 2019, he was involved in a car accident when his vehicle collided with anther on the Sandringham estate.

Philip is survived by his and Elizabeth's four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The couple have have eight grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louse Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

They also have a total of 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis,

Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Lucas Philip Tindall.

August was given the middle name Philip by his parents Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in honour of her great-grandfather.