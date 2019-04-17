Safaa Boular, who was found guilty of plotting to carry out terrorist acts, can be seen in this undated Metropolitan Police handout photograph in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Handout via Reuters

London - The youngest woman jailed for a terror plot in Britain had her sentence cut by two years on Tuesday after she was compared to a child grooming gang victim.

Safaa Boular, 19, spurred on sister Rizlaine Boular, 23, and mother Mina Dich, 45, to hatch a suicide bomb attack after she was arrested trying to reach Syria.

Safaa was just 15 when she was wooed by Coventry-born IS fighter Naweed Hussain, 32, who urged her to launch a kamikaze attack on the British Museum. They were due to marry.

Mina Dich, aged 45, the mother of Safaa Boular, who was sentenced for preparation of terrorist acts, can be seen in this undated Metropolitan Police handout photograph in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Handout via Reuters

Joel Bennathan, QC, representing Safaa at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, compared her to the girls abused by grooming gangs. He said: ‘She had been groomed and radicalised, including sexual grooming by a man twice her age.’

Rizlaine Boular and her sister of Safaa Boular pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Handout via Reuters

Rizlaine Boular’s appeal was dismissed but Safaa Boular’s minimum life sentence term was reduced from 13 to 11 years.

Daily Mail