An explorer has become the first Briton to climb the world’s remotest mountain – one so isolated only ten people have ever seen it.
Leo Houlding battled 1,250 miles across Antarctica in sub-zero temperatures and gales to reach Spectre, a jagged peak near the South Pole.
He became only the third person to reach its 6,630ft summit, and the first to have completed the expedition by reaching the mountain by land without the use of a vehicle.
The adventurer, 39, from Staveley, Cumbria, said: ‘I’ve been on a lot of challenging adventures but this was another level.