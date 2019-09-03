A general view of the Houses of Parliament on the River Thames in London. Britain's lower house of parliament is due to return from recess on Tuesday, with lawmakers bracing for a showdown that could lead to a snap election. File photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth.

London - Britain's lower house of parliament is due to return from recess on Tuesday, with lawmakers bracing for a showdown that could lead to a snap election as a cross-party alliance takes on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A group of lawmakers is expected to put forward legislation in a fresh bid to stop a no-deal Brexit, after Johnson vowed that Britain would leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal for an orderly departure.

If successful, the bill would force the prime minister to ask for Brexit to be delayed until January 31, unless lawmakers approve a new deal or vote in favour of a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

Government sources have told dpa that Johnson would request to schedule a general election for October 14 if the lawmakers' move is successful.

Johnson did his best on Monday to dampen speculation about fresh elections, however. With the sound of protesters threatening to drown him out in Downing Street, Johnson said: "I don't want an election, you don't want an election."

On the possibility of a deal with the EU to allow Britain's orderly departure, he said he was encouraged by the progress that was being made, but that under no circumstances will he ask Brussels for a delay to the October 31 deadline.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson had called an unscheduled cabinet meeting in the face of a potential revolt from some of his own Conservative members of parliament.

dpa