London - A British transgender man on Wednesday lost his bid to be legally recognised as the father of the child he gave birth to last year.
The High Court rejected a claim by Freddy McConnell, a 32-year-old journalist and single parent, that he should be registered as the father on his child's birth certificate in what would have been a legal first for Britain.
Judge Andrew McFarlane said the parental status of women who transition to men still "derives from their biological role in giving birth."
Lawyers for McConnell said the ruling was "a blow to the transgender fight for equality."
"Freddy is legally a man and his legal papers display the same," said Karen Holden, the founder of A City Law Firm, in a statement.