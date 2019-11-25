London - A British man admitted on Monday plotting to assist unlawful immigration after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in the back of a truck he was driving.
The driver, Maurice Robinson, also pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property but was not asked to enter a plea on 41 other charges including 39 counts of manslaughter in a case which has shone a light on the illicit human smuggling trade.
Robinson, 25, from the British province of Northern Ireland, was addressing a London court hearing from prison a month after the 39 bodies were found in the truck on an industrial estate in Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of London.
Thirty-one of the victims were men or boys, and eight were women. The oldest was 44 and three were aged under 18, including two 15-year-old boys. Most were from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects and other factors fuel migration.
Many impoverished people from Asia, the Middle East and Africa make perilous journeys to western Europe in the hope of a better life, often after paying huge sums to criminal gangs.