Sofia - Bulgaria and Britain are looking into whether a high-profile nerve agent attack on a former double agent in Salisbury could be connected to the poisoning of a Bulgarian arms manufacturer. Bulgarian chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov confirmed the probe was underway after a meeting Monday in Sofia with the British ambassador, Emma Hopkins, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The Russian secret agent Sergei Fedotov is thought to be the main suspect. He was staying in Bulgaria in 2015 when a Bulgarian weapons manufacturer, his son and one of his employees were poisoned.

The British investigative news outlet Bellingcat published a report last week placing Fedetov in Britain during the time of the Skripal poisoning.

The businessman suspects that he was also poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family, Tsatsarov added on Monday in Sofia.

The Bulgarian investigatory team is working "in full coordination" with their British counterparts in the Skripal case, said Tsatsarov.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in the British city of Salisbury in March. The extremely dangerous poison was developed in the former Soviet Union. Both Skripals barely survived the incident.

The three Bulgarians were also able to recover from their suspected poisoning. According to Bulgarian prosecutors, traces of pesticide were found in the coffee machine at the company, as well as in a rocket salad that was served at a business lunch in Sofia.

A committee in the Bulgarian parliament will also consider the case in coming days, most likely on Wednesday.

