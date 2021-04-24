Caitlyn Jenner announces run for California governor

Pretoria - Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she has filed the paperwork to run for California governor and aims to replace the incumbent, Gavin Newsom, in an expected recall election later this year, according to reports.

On Friday, CNN reported that the former Olympic athlete and reality TV star is a long-time Republican and will be contesting in a Democratic stronghold state.

"I'm in! California is worth fighting for," she wrote on her verified Twitter account.

“Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento.”

Her bid is one of the most high profile campaigns by a transgender person in the the country.

According to the Axios news, Jenner who also starred in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has put together a team that includes some of former president Donald Trump's advisers.

"For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with the vision and resolve to see it through," she wrote on Twitter

Jenner said her campaign would be one of solutions and added that she wanted to provide a roadmap back to prosperity.

She said that she will formally launch her campaign at a later date.

“Gavin Newsom is so threatened by our campaign that he’s trying to fund-raise off my announcement instead of focusing on doing his actual job,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

“This is what entrenched politicians do. They play politics instead of doing what’s right for the people of California.”

According to The Guardian UK, the recall effort against Newsom was spearheaded by Republicans in California who opposed the governor’s Covid-era business shutdowns, as well as his immigration and tax policies.

The BBC said a recall election in the state could be confirmed this month after a petition against Newsom reached the number required to trigger a vote.

CNN said recall proponents indicated that they collected 2.1 million signatures, more than the nearly 1.5 million needed to get the recall on the ballot.

African News Agency