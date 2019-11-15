Santa Clarita - California police on Friday were working to identify what motivated a 16-year-old to open fire on his fellow high school students a day earlier, killing two and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head.
Detectives worked through the night to follow up on tips related to Thursday morning's attack at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles. The shooting, which was caught on video, unfolded in 16 seconds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said.
Arriving at school on his 16th birthday, the suspect pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard, stood in one place and shot his victims in rapid succession before turning the gun and firing the last bullet into his head.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that the suspect's motive was the question of the day.
"This kind of came out of the blue," the sheriff told CNN. "It shocked everyone who knew him."