California to give guidelines for restarting Hollywood TV and movie production

Los Angeles - California on Monday will roll out guidelines for the resumption of production of Hollywood movies and TV shows, but Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Los Angeles County would likely be excluded in the first phase.

Newsom told a film and TV industry roundtable on Wednesday that the guidelines would "allow counties that are in better condition than some of the others, to be able to move forward and ... allow some movement in your industry."

Movie and television sets shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic. Because of the challenges of social distancing on sets, Hollywood is expected to be among the last industries to come back.

Newsom said that Los Angeles County - the home of major movie studios and television networks - would likely "be a few weeks behind potentially everybody else" before it can meet California's criteria on testing, deaths and hospitalizations that would allow production to restart.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, said the streaming platform had resumed filming in countries like South Korea, Iceland and Sweden, where strict testing and contact tracing was underway.