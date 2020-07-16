Cash, forged IDs and a dope farm found in Berlin raid targeting Islamists

Berlin - Berlin police found a large sum in cash, forged and suspected stolen documents and an indoor cannabis plantation during raids early Wednesday targeting 12 suspects "from the Islamist scene," state prosecutors said. A police spokesman said 450 officers took part in the operation, in which 19 properties were searched in four different districts across the German capital from dawn onwards. A car with a Hamburg-registered licence plate was also searched. The suspects have been linked to a number of crimes, including terrorist financing, prosecutors said in a tweet. Threats and fraud are also among the accusations against them, prosecution spokesman Martin Steltner said. One of the suspects was reported to lack valid residence documentation, and another resisted having his home searched.

In another incident, one of the men targeted and three of his associates attempted to surround an officer, who drew his firearm and used pepper spray to defend himself. An investigation into assault on a law enforcement officer was launched.

Drugs, laptops and the cannabis plantation were seized, along with 10,000 euros (11,000 dollars) in cash.

Concerns were raised recently that Islamist extremists may have fraudulently accessed government aid meant for those struggling as a result of coronavirus crisis.

Prosecutors had previously said they would look into whether any of the funds were funnelled into terrorist financing.

Last year, the domestic intelligence agency for the state of Berlin counted 2,170 Islamists in the city, 180 more than the previous year.

dpa