Challenges Qatar faces ahead of Fifa World Cup 2022

Cape Town – The chaos ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris at the weekend highlighted some of the challenges that Qatar could face at the Fifa World Cup in November. With less than six months to go before Senegal take on the Netherlands in a Group A match to get the tournament under way, the capital, Doha, still resembles a massive construction area.

A nation with less than 3 million people can expect just under a million visitors, while Fifa estimates that 5 billion people from across the globe will be tuned in to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “Accommodation will be in short supply because the volume in every Fifa, even in a big country such as South Africa, like Russia or anybody else, there has always been a shortage of accommodation … So we are not unique,” Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al Baker said. According to the Indo-Asian News Service, the tourism industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expecting Dubai and other tourist destinations to be the choice of stay by fans who can then commute for matches. About 23.5 million fans from around the world have applied for the tickets.

And, while Qatar is going to add around 5 000 more hotel rooms, there is still going to be a shortage. Furthermore, Al Jazeera reported that Qatar would be co-ordinating with other countries to provide security for the soccer showpiece. The UK military is said to be providing manpower to patrol the sea and skies, and to support counter-terrorism operations.

On Sunday, the UK government announced its commitment to helping Qatar deliver a safe and secure Fifa World Cup. “Making sure citizens from across the world can enjoy attending the World Cup, Britain and Qatar will join forces to provide air policing in the skies above the tournament,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. “I am delighted that our joint squadron with the Qatari Emiri Air Force of Typhoons will patrol the airspace during the tournament,” he said.

He added that the partnerships aimed to provide Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel with access to increased aircraft flying hours and to give the Qatari Emiri Air Force access to world-class RAF-accredited training. Turkey will also be sending a team of about 3 200 people, including special operations forces, bomb experts and riot police to assist Qatar. “Our region has suffered for so long,” Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said during the annual meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

