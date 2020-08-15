Chaos as British tourists rush home from overseas holidays before new Covid-19 regulations kick in

Berlin - Many British tourists spent hundreds more pounds than they had budgeted for in a rush to return home from their holidays before new coronavirus-related restrictions entered force on Saturday morning. Tens of thousands of people paid higher prices to get the last seats on planes, trains and ferries to reach Britain ahead of the quarantine requirement. As cases of the novel coronavirus increase in Europe, the British government said anyone arriving from France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba must self-isolate for 14 days in a regulation that kicked in at 4 am on Saturday (0300 GMT). The surge in demand meant some air fares were six times more expensive than usual. Carriers filled up fast, and P&O Ferries, which operates between Calais and Dover, said on Friday that its boats were busy and urged passengers to only come with a valid booking.

A spokesman said 12,000 people tried to book tickets in the hour after the new rules were announced at about 10 pm on Thursday, compared with just hundreds normally, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.

The operators of the Eurotunnel, which connects Britain with continental Europe, likewise told people on Friday not to come to the train station unless they already had tickets.

France is the second most popular travel destination for British tourists after Spain and hundreds of thousands of travellers are likely to need to quarantine when they return after the deadline.

A spokeswoman for Abta, a travel trade association, said the government's decision would "result in livelihoods being lost unless it can step in with tailored support for the travel industry."